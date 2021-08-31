Clear
Donald Clair Miller, 84

Donald Clair Miller, 84, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2021. He was born in Coffey, Missouri on January 26, 1937 to William and Beulah (Alder) Miller.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:58 PM

Don was a 1954 graduate of Coffey High School.
He was a Post Closer Manager for the landfill industry until retiring.

Don is preceded by his soulmate of 64 years, Linda Almyra (Weese) Miller; parents, William and Beulah Miller; siblings, Marylou Searcy, Ella Lea Smith, Marvin Glen Miller, William Miller, Fay Kessler- Denney and Kay Crouse-Utt.
Survivors: children, Gregory Miller and Rhonda Miller, both of Stewartsville, Missouri; grandchildren, Samuel Miller, St. Joseph, Missouri and Catherine Miller, Arcata, California; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

Graveside Service: 1:30 PM, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri.
Visitation: Prior to the service, 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

