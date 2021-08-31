Donald Clair Miller, 84, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2021.

He was born in Coffey, Missouri on January 26, 1937 to William and Beulah (Alder) Miller.

Don was a 1954 graduate of Coffey High School.

He was a Post Closer Manager for the landfill industry until retiring.

Don is preceded by his soulmate of 64 years, Linda Almyra (Weese) Miller; parents, William and Beulah Miller; siblings, Marylou Searcy, Ella Lea Smith, Marvin Glen Miller, William Miller, Fay Kessler- Denney and Kay Crouse-Utt.

Survivors: children, Gregory Miller and Rhonda Miller, both of Stewartsville, Missouri; grandchildren, Samuel Miller, St. Joseph, Missouri and Catherine Miller, Arcata, California; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

Graveside Service: 1:30 PM, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri.

Visitation: Prior to the service, 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.