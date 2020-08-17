Donald Cole Hull, 94, of Cameron, MO, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Cameron Veterans Home.

Donald was born in Nodaway County, Missouri, on March 25, 1926, he grew up in Elmo, and had formerly lived in Clearmont, Missouri, Clarinda, Iowa, Vancouver, Washington, and St. Joseph, Missouri. He had spent the past 5 years at the Veterans Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James A. and Clevia A. (Ecker) Hull.

He graduated high school in 1943, in Vancouver, Washington. He had attended the United Methodist Church, Elmo, Missouri.

Donald proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II. He served in the Pacific Theater, and was awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star

Donald retired after many years as an over the road trucker for Ace Lines, Inc.

He had his private pilots license and owned his own airplane. He enjoyed visiting with other pilots.

His survivors include 4 children: Donna Budd, Kansas City, Missouri, Steven (Karen) Hull, Chester, Virginia, Kelly (Cheryl) Hull, Fairfax, Virginia, and Wendy (James) Turley, Hutchinson, Kansas; his sister: Irma Lee Wilson, Maryville, Missouri, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a niece.

Mr. Hull has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials services will be at a later date and will be announced. The burial will be in the Elmo Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri, or the United Methodist Church, Elmo, Missouri.