Clear

Donald Dean Cardwell, Jr., 40, of St. Joseph, MO

Visitation: 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019; Memorial Service: 1:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019, both at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Donald Dean Cardwell, Jr., 40, of St. Joseph, passed unexpectedly October 12, 2019.

Donald ("Jr.") was born June 15, 1979, in St. Joseph to the late Donald Dean, Sr. and Mary Marie (Sipes) Cardwell.

He attended Lafayette High school and formerly worked at N.M.P.R.C.

Donald had an unforgettable sense of humor, loved music and the Walking Dead series. His favorite movie was A Star Is Born. He loved his family dearly and would give them the shirt off his back.

Survivors: children, Ashley, Ondrea, Kreeden Cardwell; grandchildren, Madi, Mason, Brayden, Hazel; sister Donna Swanson (John); nieces, Samantha Cardwell, Danielle Courter, Heather Brant; nephew Jay Swanson; several great nieces and nephews; long time friend, who was like a brother, Nathan Sollars.

Visitation: 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019; Memorial Service: 1:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019, both at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the funeral home to help defray expenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Very nice and warmer weather is on the way beginning Thursday. Sunshine is back in the forecast and with southerly winds, temperatures will go back to near and even above average by Thursday afternoon. Highs are going to be the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories