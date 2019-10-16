Donald Dean Cardwell, Jr., 40, of St. Joseph, MO

Donald Dean Cardwell, Jr., 40, of St. Joseph, passed unexpectedly October 12, 2019.

Donald ("Jr.") was born June 15, 1979, in St. Joseph to the late Donald Dean, Sr. and Mary Marie (Sipes) Cardwell.

He attended Lafayette High school and formerly worked at N.M.P.R.C.

Donald had an unforgettable sense of humor, loved music and the Walking Dead series. His favorite movie was A Star Is Born. He loved his family dearly and would give them the shirt off his back.

Survivors: children, Ashley, Ondrea, Kreeden Cardwell; grandchildren, Madi, Mason, Brayden, Hazel; sister Donna Swanson (John); nieces, Samantha Cardwell, Danielle Courter, Heather Brant; nephew Jay Swanson; several great nieces and nephews; long time friend, who was like a brother, Nathan Sollars.

Visitation: 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019; Memorial Service: 1:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019, both at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the funeral home to help defray expenses.