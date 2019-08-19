Donald's Obituary

Donald Dean "Deano" Graham 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home. He was born March 11, 1936 in Quitman, MO, son of Sylvia and Forrest Graham. He worked at Dugdale meat packing, the St. Joseph, Newspress, and retired from the St. Joseph Parks & Recreation Department. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed going to casinos and taking care of the parkway. He was a Catholic. Dean was preceded in death by former wife, Sandra Graham, son, Russell Dean Graham, father, Forrest Harold Graham, and mother, Sylvia Claire Jones, brothers, Forrest Jr., Russell, Wilbur, and Doug Graham, and son-in-law, James Williams. Survivors include, children: Theresa Smith and husband Bill, Faucett, MO, Curtis Graham and wife Maggie, Kansas City, MO, Marcia Williams, St. Joseph, MO, Brenda Canchola, St. Joseph, MO, Christina McLaughlin, St. Joseph, MO, Amy Hecklinski and husband Randy, Marietta, GA., 16 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren, 13 Great-Great-Grandchildren, and sister, Louise Messbarger, Overland Park, KS.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday with a funeral service to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Deacon Marcelino Canchola officiating. The Inurnment will be at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO, at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Parks & Recreation Department. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.