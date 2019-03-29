Donald Dean Long July 2, 1933 - March 29, 2019

Donald Dean Long 85, best known as Dean of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. On March 8, 1952, he married Frances Louise Bunten known as Franke Lu. They were married 67 years. Dean was the son of the late Loren and Marie (Ford) Long, and had never lived more that four miles from the farm on which he was born July 2, 1933, except for the two years that he served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He was a Farmer who liked quarter horses, John Deere tractors, music shows and going to Branson. Dean was an active member of DeKalb Christian Church, and the South Side Rotary since 1979. He and Franke Lu had been members of the Hitch Hikers Camping Club, Good Joe Sam's Camping Club, and Midwest Prairie Schooners Camping Club. Dean was preceded in death by parents. Survivors include, wife, Franke Lu Long of the home, and a sister, Ramona Cowger, DeKalb, MO., and her family.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Jordan officiating,. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. For those who choose to do so, memorial donations may be left at the funeral home for the DeKalb Christian Church or DeKalb Homecoming association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.