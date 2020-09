Donald Dean Long

September 24, 1931 - September 17, 2020

Donald Dean Long, 88, of Maryville, and formerly of the Elmo, MO area, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care Center, Maryville.

Memorial graveside services will be at 10:30 AM, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Elmo Community Betterment.