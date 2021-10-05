Donald Dean Steeby, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, on September 2, 2021, went home to be with his Lord and Savior.

He was born in Nodaway, Missouri on October 11, 1932 to Ola (Johnson) and Grant Steeby.

Donald married Mary Jo Rother on May 21, 1960, at the Maitland United Methodist Church. They celebrated 57 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.

He graduated from Savannah High School, and proudly served two years in the Navy. He worked 32 years at Armour Meat Packing plant and then several years for Niebuhr Heating and Cooling.

Don grew up on the family farm and continued helping his father farm while working at Armour’s. He taught his children about hard work – that you don’t quit until you are finished and you always do your best. He was always a great role model for how to treat people. Being a good, kind and generous person is the best legacy he could have given his children.

Don had a contagious smile and a quick wit. He never knew a stranger and he loved to talk. Don loved to dance and sing and was an avid water skier. At the age of 72 he was proud to say he was still able to slalom ski. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was his children’s biggest fan in all of their athletic activities and enjoyed working with his kids on “Steeby” projects.

Don was a longtime member of Green Valley Baptist Church. He was a man of strong faith and passed that onto his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo; and nephews, Bart Miller and Whitney Miller.

Survivors include his son, Mike Steeby (Becky) of Smithville; daughter, Marica Steeby of St. Joseph; sister, Sherry Niebuhr (Bob), of Savannah; brother-in-law, Renick Stuart, of Mound City; nieces, Angela Brook, Debbie Thorburn (Bobby Dean); nephews, Ben Brook, Bret Miller, and Tim Miller, and long-term care giver, Rachel Burgess.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter or Green Valley Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.