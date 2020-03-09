Donald “Don” L. Funderburg, 81, Savannah, MO, passed away Thursday March 5th, 2020, at his home in Savannah, MO. He was born January 8th, 1939, in Stanberry, MO to Clifford and Goldie (Rucker) Boner. He married Deanna Mae Frear on August 23, 1959 in Ravenwood, MO. and she preceded him in death in 2018.

His pride and joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved going dancing with DeDe. The love between him and his wife was truly something to admire. He loved hunting gardening, and cattle. He enjoyed cuckoo clocks, watching westerns on TV, fishing, and John Deere tractors. Don previously had worked at Snorkel, Keith Auto Services and finally had retired from Altec Industries. Don was a member of the Grand River Muzzle Loaders Club and First Baptist Church of Savannah.

Survivors include: her children, Connie (George) Birdsong of Savannah, Cindy Jones of Savannah ,and Kevin (Mackenzie) Funderburg of Maryville, MO; brothers, Albert (Karen) Boner of Fillmore, MO, Tim Boner of Conception Junction, MO, Sam (Kelly) Boner of Savannah; sisters, Alberta (Lyle) Boner of Appleton City, MO, Martha Hogue of Horn Lake, MS, Carol (Thurman) Potter of Supply, NC, Janeth Taber of Aurora, CO, Mary Jane (Jerry) Smail of Maryville, MO, and Dorothy (Ron) Wymore of Ravenwood, MO; ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parent, wife, and grandson, Bradley Birdsong.

Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Wednesday, 11, 2020 at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Burial will be in Bennett Lane Cemetery north of Savannah, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to Children’s Mercy NICU.