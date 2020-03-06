Clear

Donald "Donnie" Eugene Robertson, 74

Visitation: Friday, March 6th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Saturday, March 7th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 9:05 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donald "Donnie" Eugene Robertson 74, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home. He was born January 12, 1946 in Savannah, MO, son of the late Della and William Robertson. He married Christy on January 24, 1992 and she survives of the home. He was a truck driver for Jim Fender Trucking, and worked for the Teamsters on the pipe line. He loved his dogs and cats, and deer hunting. Donnie was a member of Eagles Lodge #49, the Teamsters union, and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Roger "Buck" Robertson, and granddaughter, Serina. Survivors include, wife, Christy Robertson of the home, son, Benjamin Widener, daughters, Melinda (Steve) Wilson, Lori (Kyle) Woodward, and Donita (Bill) Maag, sister, Marie Lee, Carol Wolf, and Debbie Robertson, brothers, Ronald Robertson, Leroy (Tammy) Robertson, and Larry (Susan) Robertson, grandchildren, Paige, Abigail, Lillian Brandon, Alexis, Cheyenne, Devin, Jordy, and Preston.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Albert Shirley officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation will follow services. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.


