Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Donald "Donnie" Ray Sprague, 52

Service: Saturday, September 19th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Turner Family Funeral Home. 603 S. Sloan Street, Maysville, MO 64469.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donnie R. Sprague, 52, of Maysville, Mo., passed away on September 14, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral home in maysville, Mo. on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11 AM., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock of Pleasant Hill Church, officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Independence Cemetery near Hemple, Mo.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Donnie was born in Cameron, Mo., to Billie C. and Wanda S. (Runnels) Sprague on September 2, 1968.

He was a Maintenance Supervisor for much of his career.

Donnie was a true American Patriot, serving his country overseas and in Afghanistan in the Army National Guard during Operation Enduring Freedom.

He especially enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting.

Donnie loved Eagles too but, his family was his first love.

He was a beloved dad, grandpa, brother, and husband.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Patti, sons, Jacob (Chelsea) Sprague, Nicholas Sprague, step children, Ashley Bomberger, Trenton (Terri) Bomberger, siblings, Teresa (James) Rhoades , Billy Sprague, Regina (Steve) Fisher, one granddaughter, four step grandchildren, nieces and nephews, many other relatives, and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories