Donald E. Curran, 86, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his home.

Don was born to Thomas and Velma (Davis) Curran at 409 N. Walnut in Pittsburg, Kansas, the home of his maternal grandparents on October 11, 1935.

Don attended Pittsburg schools, graduating from Pittsburg High School in 1953. Don then enrolled at Pittsburg State University as a marketing major.

After his freshman years, Don volunteered for active duty with the US Navy, thru the Naval Reserves. Having been in the reserves for two years he was assigned to sea duty aboard the USS Eldorado with the Admiral of the Seventh Fleet.

Don served out his enlistment, then returned to Pitt-State and finished his degree, graduating in 1959.

Prior to graduation, Don married Julia K. Rawles, of Lamar, Missouri; to this union four children were born.

Upon graduation Don went to work with Conoco Continental Oil Company, serving in Sikeston, Jefferson City and St. Louis, MO, Lousville, KY and St. Joseph, MO.

After twenty-one years, Don left Conoco and bought Monty's Decorating Center at the corner of the Belt Hwy. and Beck Rd. in St. Joseph. The store carried paint, wall paper and had a full time custom picture framer to go along with the gallery of limited edition art prints available for purchase. Don owned the store until his retirement at which time he sold the business.

Don later married Sharron Jackson, they celebrated thirty years of marriage. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include; his sweet golden retriever, Cora Belle; four children, Patty Thompson (Mark), Pam Oliver (Jerry), Scott Curran and Lynda Sprague (Todd); grandchildren, Mitchell and Morgan Thompson, Aaron Madsen, Cody and Mandy Curran, Fletcher and Sawyer Sprague; step-children, Marcy Powell (Michael), Rob Jackson, Ray Jackson (Anita); step-grandchildren, Lyle and Reed Powell and Bryson and McKenzie Jackson and numerous cousins in Pittsburg, Kansas

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Curran.

Visitation and Memorial Services with Full Military Honors were held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Inurnment Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Kansas will be at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Animal Shelter, American Legion Post 287 or Donor's Choice.