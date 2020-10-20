Donald Eugene “Gene” Hayes, 88, of Clearmont, MO, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.

Gene was born on June 21, 1932, near Burlington Junction, MO. His parents were Cecil Roy and Erma Irene (Koger) Hayes; they preceded him in death.

Gene graduated from the Burlington Junction High School in 1950, and later served his country for 4 years in the US Navy.

He was a member, and 40-year Elder of the Clearmont Christian Church; he was a past member of the West Nodaway School Board; a lifetime member of the Hoof and Horn Saddle Club; and a founding member of the NWMO/SWIA Quarter Horse Sale.

Gene was a lifelong farmer, and he was passionate about raising and caring for his cattle and registered quarter horses. In 1973 Gene and his family were named Nodaway County Outstanding Farm Family.

On September 29, 1957, Gene was united in marriage to Shirley Marilyn Updike; she survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children: his son, Steve (Debby) Hayes, Burlington Junction, MO, and his daughter, Stacy (Craig) Seibert, Shawnee, KS; 2 grandchildren: Dusty (Heather) Hayes, Bedford, IA, Ashleigh (Cody) Sloan, Cameron, MO; 5 great grandchildren: Kane and Kashlynn Hayes, and Aubree, Adelyn, and Carlee Sloan; 2 brothers: Jim (Sandra) Hayes, and Joe (Bonnie) Hayes, both of Maryville, MO, sisters in laws Carol (Lowell) Calfee, Burlington Junction, MO, and Doreen Updike, Liberty, MO; and his aunt, Bonnie Carpenter, Shenandoah, IA.

Graveside services and burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO. Military rites will be at the cemetery during the services.

No formal visitation is planned but friends may stop by anytime after 11:00 AM, Sunday, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life for Gene will be planned for all family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made in Gene’s name to the Clearmont Christian Church.