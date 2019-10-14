Donald Eugene Stallard, Sr. 60, of St. Joseph,MO

Donald's Obituary

Donald Eugene Stallard, Sr. 60, of St. Joseph, died October 11, 2019. Donald was born March 25, 1959, in St. Joseph, to William and Lillian (Chaney) Stallard.

He worked for MEAD for 26 years until they closed the plant. He then drove a truck for TMC based in Des Moines, IA.

Donald married Joyce MCcallan on November 12, 1982 and she survives. Also surviving are their children Donald Stallard, Jr. (Heather), Candi Stallard; six grandchildren, Donald III, Zachary, Trevor, Dayton, Drake, Jacqueline; siblings William, Barbara, Bobby, Nancy, Linda, Mary; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings, Tommy and Carol.

He enjoyed sporting events, golfing, garage sales, and loved spending time with his grandkids. His favorite quote was "How you doin".

In lieu of flowers donations to the family to help with the funeral expenses would be appreciated.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.