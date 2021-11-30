Donald G. “Donnie” Swindler, 53 of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away November 26, 2021. Donald was born October 16, 1968 to Shirley Edwards and Donald Swindler, Sr. in Bethany, Missouri. He married Nicki Klingensmith on June 23, 2012.

Donald enjoyed spending time with his family and he was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa and son. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved hopping on his bike and getting some wind in his hair. He was a carpenter by trade for 30 plus years.

He is survived by his wife Nicki Swindler of their home, Ludlow, MO; his mother, Shirley Simmons and stepfather Gerald, Ludlow, MO; 5 sons, Donald Ryan Swindler and Michael Swindler of Kalispell, MT, Devin Robinson of Kansas City, MO, Dalton Holloway of Chillicothe, MO, Brandon Ewing of Holt, MO; 5 daughters, Triston Holloway of St. Louis, MO, Lacey Lambert of Kansas City, MO, Meghan Holloway of Chillicothe, MO, Kylee Ewing of Gladstone, MO, Melody Swindler of the home and 15 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Swindler, Sr. and son Tyler Reece Swindler.

Visitation will be on December 1, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with kind words from pastor Frank Hamm following immediately after the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.