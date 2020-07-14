Clear
Donald Gene "Scrooge" Hensley, 81

Visitation: Sunday, July 19th, 2020 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 303 W. Frank Street, Edgerton, MO 64444.

Donald Gene “Scrooge” Hensley, 81, of Dearborn, MO passed away July 13, 2020.

He was born on August 18, 1938 to Samuel C.F. and Dorothy Ellen (Belcher) Hensley in Dearborn, MO where he grew up and in 1956, he graduated from North Platte High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Army.

Scrooge retired from Toyota Motor Corporation in Kansas City, MO. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, playing pool, drinking beer and listing to his friends playing music.

He was preceded in death by his parents C.F. and Dorothy Hensley and his wife Edna Mae Hensley.

Scrooge is survived by his children Cindy (Bruce) Hubbard and Don (Andrea) Hensley; grandchildren Amy (Jim) Kubly, Nikki (Andy) Heisel, and Spencer Hensley; great-grandson Creighton Hunter Kubly; brothers Bobby Lee (Tiddle) Hensley and Jackie (Carole) Hensley; sister Sissy (Rudy) Fleshman; numerous cousin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Edgerton

Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association to help fight Alzheimer’s.

