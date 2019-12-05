Donald J. Merrigan, 92

Donald J. Merrigan
1927-2019
Liberty, Missouri- Donald Joseph Merrigan, 92, Liberty, passed away November 29, 2019.
Don was born on June 25, 1927.
He was a 1945 graduate of Winston High School. Don was a US Army Corporal in the Korean War. He worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator until retiring.
Survivors: Wife, Virginia (Baldwin) Merrigan, of the home; daughter, Connie Thomas, Liberty, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 6-7:30 PM, Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 at Poland Thompson Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
