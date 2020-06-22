Donald Joseph Hanway, 92

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Joseph Hanway announces his passing.

Donald, 92, of St. Joseph was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born to Rose and Felix Hanway on January 12, 1928.

Donald married the love of his life, Cloa Eileen Trivelpiece , on December 28, 1963. She passed away on November 5, 1999.

Donald and Eileen brought three daughters to this blessed union. Donna (Dale) Kline, Taos, MO; Mary Vette, St. Joseph; Patti Hollars, St. Joseph.

Donald graduated from the Christian Brothers High School then served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. After the war, he came back home to work on the family farm, where he remained and raised his family.

Donald was a wonderful father, grand-father, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughters; seven grandchildren, Mandi Hanway, St. Louis; Whitney (Eric) Strong, St. Joseph; Jessica Kline St. Joseph; Danielle (Jason) Davis of St. Joseph; Austin Vette, Cosby, MO; Ellie Kline, Taos; and Evan Vette of Cosby, currently at Boot Camp in San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren Kendall and Eva Strong; sister Dorothy (John) Halling, Denton, KS; brother-in-law Jim Noll, Effingham, KS; good friend Richard Roe, St. Joseph; caregiver Pam Ringot , Elwood, KS; his farm animals and faithful dog, Monster.

He was reunited in death with his wife, Eileen; parents, Rose and Felix; brothers, Felix, Jr.,. Leonard, and Charles; sisters, Catherine Hart, and Mary Noll.

Donald was a faithful Catholic and a hardworking dairy and crop farmer.

He was very charitable to many causes. He will be forever remembered by all who knew him.

A rosary will be recited at 10AM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a visitation 10:30 - 11:30 AM.

Graveside Service and Interment with military honors, 12:00 PM, Friday, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.