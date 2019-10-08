Donald L. Jessee, 88, of St. Joseph, MO

Donald's Obituary

Donald L. Jessee, 88, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born December 11, 1930, son of the late Lawrence and Maize (Saunders) Jessee. Don married Barbara Knight on March 24, 1955 in St. Joseph. They spent 60 years together in marriage, and she preceded him in death on December 5, 2016. Don served with the Air Guard at Rosecrans following his graduation from Benton High School in 1948. He then started working for Burlington Northern Railroad as a switchman/brakeman, retiring in 1990 with 40 years of service. He was a member of the UTU and Smart TD Union. Don also attended Kansas City Art Institute and loved drawing and doing artwork. He also enjoyed woodworking, his grandkids and John Wayne movies. Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Barbara, sister, Helen Rowan and infant brother, Robert Jessee. Survivors include daughter, Michelle (Michael) McGlothlin, of St. Joseph, granddaughter, Kelli McGlothlin, of St. Joseph, granddaughter, Nicole (Richard) Gribble and great grandsons, Liam and Levi Gribble, all of Evans, Georgia, sister, Janis Allen of St. Joseph and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Roger Wilcoxen officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses and staff of the Cancer Center, the staff of 2 South Oncology floor at Mosaic and staff at Wathena Health Care. Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com