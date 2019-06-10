Donald Lee Ellingson August 4, 1942 - June 5, 2019

Donald Ellingson 76, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home after a brief battle with ALS. He was born August 4, 1942 in Radcliffe, IA, son of the late Alma and Lowell Ellingson. He graduated from McCallsburg High School, and later Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in Fish and Wildlife Biology. He married Nancy Hunt in St. Joseph on Februay 14, 1970. Dan served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1965 to 1970. Dan spent most of his life as a grain and livestock farmer in central Iowa, retiring in 2004. He also worked for 11 years as a rural mail carrier in Ames, IA. Don loved the outdoors. Farming and Conservation were a high priority in his life. His hobbies also included hunting and fishing. He was very active in his community, including the Story County Extension, and Local Farmers COOP. Don and his wife Nancy were members of Bethany Lutheran Church in McCallsburg, IA. Don was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Ellingson, and mother, Alma Ellingson. Survivors include: wife, Nancy Anne Ellingson of the home, daughter, Leanne (Morgan) Leake of Agency, MO, son, Jack (Vivianne) Ellingson of Wauconda, IL, son, Jerry (Adrianne) Ellingson of Pembroke Pines, FL, grandchildren, Devon & Alexa Leake, Aidan, Melissa, Julie & Ryan Ellingson, brother, Larry (Melita) Ellingson of McCallsburg, IA, sister, Barbara (Mike) Dunn of Canton, GA, and sister, Nancy (Fred) Bragg of CA.

Mr. Ellingson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per his wishes there will be no services. Memorials are requested to the to the family to be given to charity designation at a later date.