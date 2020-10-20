Donald L. Furr

1938-2020

Donald Lee Furr, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and family.

Don was born October 28, 1938, in St. Joe, the only child of Donald Benjamin and Opal Imogene (Cooper) Furr.

He was a 1956 graduate of Benton High School.

Don worked at Anchor Serum prior to a career serving his country.

On April 2, 1956, at the age of 17, Don enlisted in the Missouri Air National Guard 139th Airlift Wing, in St. Joseph.

Don married Dixie Fetty Soltys on April 22, 1978.

He was activated to Desert Storm from December 1990 to June 1991, where he served as Material Management Supervisor. After proudly serving our country, he retired with 35 years of service as a SMSGT.

After retirement, Don and Dixie moved to Grove, Oklahoma, to fulfill his dream of living at Grand Lake. Don was the remaining survivor of a fishing group who enjoyed years of annual trips to Grand Lake on Columbus Day weekend. They cherished their 10 years of lake life, returning to St. Joe in 2003.

Winters were spent in Mission, Texas, where some great friendships were formed.

Don is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dixie, who cared for him through his Alzheimer’s.

Additional survivors are their children, Darrell (Shanda) Furr, Joi (Gary) Davies, Chad (Heather) Furr, Shelly Grooms and Tracy Clark; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Lee Grooms.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M., Saturday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 3:00 P_.M., Saturday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter or Copeland Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.