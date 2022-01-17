Clear
Donald Lee Gardner Sr., 63

Donald Lee Gardner, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away after a long illness.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:45 PM

He was raised by his grandparents, Stanley and Helen (Southers) Kruse. He graduated from Lafayette High School and joined the Navy. He worked for S&H Standard, Acme Vendors, Stetson Hats and Missouri Department of Corrections.

He married Linda (Evans) Gardner in April 2002.

Surviving him are his wife, Linda, of the home, his grand-daughter, Amya also of the home, his daughter, Tiffany (Jeremy) Hull and their 4 children (Bridgette, Elijah, Eric, Mikey), son D.L. (Christina) Gardner, their 4 children (Anna, Carson, Carly, Carter). Step-son Ronnie (Nichole) Lewis, their 5 children (Jaigen, Kaige, MyKayla, Skye and Brooklyne. He is also survived by daughter Trinity, daughter Hannah and her children Latham and Payton, and sons Josh, Robert, Timothy,his sister Connie (Sam) Cox, several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was an avid bowler and loved to fish and grill out. He loved riding 4 wheelers, racing cars and enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Military Honors will be performed 6:00 PM Wednesday, January 19th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends following Military Honors until 8:00 PM.


