Donald Lee Root
1923-2020
Donald Lee Root, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 8, 1923.
He was born December 28, 1923 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Donald married Mary Hasty March 20, 1943. She preceded him in death June 8, 2019.
He was retired from Holmes Trucklines, formerly Byers Trucklines.
Donald enjoyed golfing and bingo.
He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Root; daughter, Donna Winans; parents Lawrence and Marie (Hutsler) Root.
Survivors include, children; Russell Root (Diana), Eric Root (Kristin), grandchildren; Meagan Wells (Eric), Amanda Beasley (Daniel), Kyle Root, Erica Root, great-grandchildren; Owen and Wyatt Beasley; sister, Anita Morgan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Three Rivers Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.