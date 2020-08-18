Donald Louis Bowman, 84

Donald Louis Bowman, age 84, of Smithville, MO, and formerly of Cowgill and Liberty, MO, passed away Friday afternoon, August 14, 2020, in his home in Smithville, MO.

Donald was born on June 28, 1936, in rural Caldwell County near Cowgill, MO, to Clive L. and Eulah M. (King) Bowman. He began his education in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Cowgill and graduated from Polo High School in 1955.

On June 28, 1958, he was united in marriage to Marilyn S. Sprouse. To this union, three children were born. The family attended South Liberty and Liberty Manor Baptist Churches. Don and Marilyn later attended an interdenominational church on Cookingham Drive for thirty-three years, before moving to Grace Community Church in Smithville, MO, in 2018.

Don was a humble man who was known for his servant heart and compassion for others. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and writing and spent much time studying the Word of God. Donald worked at Liberty Hospital for 24 ½ years before retiring in 2009.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard, Frank, and Kenneth; and sisters, Marjorie, Ruth Ann, Florence, and Phyllis.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of the home; brothers, Bob (Betty) Bowman, of Council Bluffs, IA, and Gary (Dixie) Bowman, of Liberty, MO; daughters, Debra (Jerry) Cline, Melissa (Philip) Boyles; son, Craig Bowman; daughter-in-law, Debbie Joy Dahlquist; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation 1:00-2:00 pm with Funeral Service at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 22nd at Grace Community Church in Smithville.

Burial: Second Creek Cemetery, Kansas City

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Community Church or Crossroads Hospice

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville