Donald M. Dettman Jr., 67

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:32 PM

Donald M. Dettman Jr. 67, of Savannah, MO., passed away Friday December 17, 2021 in a Liberty, MO hospital. He was born April 27, 1954 in Portage, Wisconsin son of Audrey & Donald Dettman Sr. He married Susan Gann Dettman on June 13, 2008 and she survives of the home. He worked at Economy Express as a Truck Driver. Don enjoyed fishing, and hunting. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Melvin Dettman Sr.. Survivors include: wife Susan Dettman of the home, mother, Audrey Dettman, Pardeeville, WI, sister, Bertha (Travis) James, St. Joseph, MO, and sister, Theresa (Robert) Beckius of Portage,WI and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

