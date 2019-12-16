Donald M. “Don” Beaulieu, 69, St. Joseph, MO, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Don was born on May 12, 1950 in Detroit, MI.

He lived most of his life in St. Joseph, MO. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School and Northwest Missouri State University (BS Degree).

Besides being an accomplished artist, he played piano and a “mean” harmonica. Mosaic Life Care currently displays several pieces of his art he donated over the last few years. He will be missed and remembered as a creative, kind, and generous man.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Don K. Beaulieu and brother, Dean Beaulieu.

Survivors include his mother Donna, Lake St. Louis, MO; sister, Denise Donly, Lawrence, KS; brothers, Richard Beaulieu(Stacey), Lake St. Louis, Daniel Beaulieu, Baldwin City, KS and Dale Beaulieu, Lawrence; numerous nieces, nephews, many friends and his best friend Francee Beaulieu.

In honoring Don’s wishes, he has been cremated. Private Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.