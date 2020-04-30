Donald M. Woodbury

1934-2020

Donald M. Woodbury, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

He was born January 2, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Donald married Lola Nicholson April 10, 1953. She preceded him in death June 30, 2011.

He was an active member of Marvin McMurray United Methodist Church.

Donald proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Donald worked at Swift for 20 years then later Affiliated Foods until he retired in 1995.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and was very passionate about his grandchildren.

Donald was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Woodbury; parents, Creston and Estelle (Messick) Woodbury.

Survivors include children, David Woodbury (Deana), Ellen Woodbury (Debbie); grandchildren, Jeff (Deann), Chad, Eden (Nolan), Delaney (Victor), Aaron, Jodie; great-grandchildren, Kylee (Braden), Karter, Malcom; brother, Dale Woodbury; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Woodbury’s door will be open to the public 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.