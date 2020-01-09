Clear

Donald "MG" Roy Mathews, 66

Visitation: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 5:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 9:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donald "MG" Mathews, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 7, 1953 in Independence, MO, son of Evelyn and Donald Mathews. He graduated from Van Horn High School. He attended Butler County Community College, Missouri Southern State and Missouri Western State College, playing football for all 3. He married Janis Stevenson on September 4, 1976. Don drove a truck for American Freight, retiring due to an injury. His hobbies included hunting and fishing and grilling. He was an avid sports fan, especially KC Chiefs, KC Royals and the Mizzou Tigers. Don enjoyed watching his kids and now grandchildren play sports. He was known by many as "MG", or "Big Don". He was a man of many stories, always there for his family and could brighten any room. Don was preceded in death by father, Donald Lee Mathews, mother, Evelyn Mathews. Survivors include, wife, Janis Mathews of the home, 3 son's, Chad (Sarah) Mathews of St. Joseph, Dustin Mathews of St. Joseph, and Brandon (Tanya) Mathews of Hamilton, MO and his 5 grandchildren, Jaden, Chase, Noah, Devon, Boston.

Don has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a Memorial Service following at 5:00 p.m. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

