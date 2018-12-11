Donald Michal C. DeVoorght June 9, 1939 - December 8, 2018

Don DeVooght, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away December 8, 2018.

Don was born on June 9, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Glenn & Adeline (Arndt)

DeVooght.

After graduating from high school, Don became a bricklayer. He was a member of The Bricklayers Local Union #15 for over 60 years. He started his apprenticeship with Thomas Construction and retired from Ed Marsh Construction in 2001. Don proudly served in the United States Army from 1962-1964. He enjoyed motorcycling and metal detecting.

Don married Carol Ann Compton on November 22, 1969 in Maryville, Missouri.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brother, David A., and niece, Tina DeVooght.

Surviving family includes wife Carol DeVooght; son, Jason D. (Aimee) DeVooght; grandchildren, Mason, Lilly, and Wyatt DeVooght, all of Amazonia, MO; sister, Maureen (Terry) Warren of Arizona; sister-in-law, Marilyn DeVooght of Utah; numerous nieces and nephews and his beagle, Bailey.

Visitation at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel will begin after 3:00PM Thursday, December 13, 2018 with the family receiving friends from 5:00PM-8:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Wyatt DeVooght Education Fund.