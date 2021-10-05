Clear
Donald O. Castle, Jr., 72

Donald O. Castle, Jr., 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:46 PM

He was born on March 8, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio to Donald O. Castle, Sr. and Mary Ann (Taylor) Castle.
As a member of a US Air Force family, he lived in Ankara, Turkey, Washington D.C. and Oslo, Norway, where he attended the World Boy Scout Jamboree and attained the rank of Eagle Scout before moving back to St. Joseph in 1963.
Don graduated from Central High School in 1967 where he was a member of the ROTC. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1967 and served for 5 years in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, and Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
He worked for Walnut Woods in St. Joseph for many years and traveled with their softball team in country wide tournaments.
As a Vietnam vet, he was a proud member of the VFW Post 1668 and served as Post Commander, where he was involved in assisting veterans seeking benefits, and participated in Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies.
Don was an avid crossword puzzle solver.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Castle of St. Joseph; sister, Susan Castle Kimberlin of Wilton Manors, Florida; brother, Doug Castle (Donna) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Candace Castle of St. Joseph; niece, Becky Castle Miller of Wheaton, Illinois; nephew, Zach Castle, on assignment at the US Embassy in the country of Georgia; nephew, Daniel Castle, instructor at the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Farewell Services will be scheduled at a later date. Inurnment at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
