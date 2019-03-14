Donald R. Fast, Sr., 95, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home near Burlington Junction, MO, with family at his side.

Donald was born in Burlington Junction on June 30, 1923; and lived his whole life within a mile of his birthplace. His parents were Enos Irvin and Zora Opal (Atherton) Fast, they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by 2 great grandsons, Brayden Michael Callow, and Dayne Christian Fast.

Donald was a farmer all his life. He was of the Pentecostal Faith; and had his accreditation with the Assembly of God Church. He was a former member of the Kiwanis Club, he served on the West Nodaway school board, and had been on the board at the Senior Center.

He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in basketball games and other sporting events. He had played softball until he was 65. And he was also a bit of a prankster.

On April 1, 1945, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro, Donald was united in marriage to Lola Marie Laumann. They were married for 59 years before her death on April 25, 2004. In 2015, Donald was united in marriage to Beulah Ann Freeman-Scott. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his 6 children, Janet Sue (Maurice) Zion, Chillicothe, MO, Sheila (Denzil) Zimmerman, Bolivar, MO, Dennis (Judy) Fast, Burlington Junction, MO, Nancy (Benjamin) Hamby, Winter Springs, FL, Donna (Scotty) Campbell, Burlington Junction, MO, and Donald (Teresa) Fast, Burlington Junction, MO; 3 step children, Shelly Brown, Sheila Scott, and Dorothy Spells (deceased), and Ann’s aunt, Doris Freeman; 17 grandchildren, Mark (Stacia) Zion, Teresa Zion, Melinda (Brett) Hecker, DeAnn (Joshua) White, Lora (Clint) Callow, Denny (Tricia) Fast, David (Amy) Fast, Christina (Jim) Beagle, Jessica (Kenni) Figueroa, Joshua (Kara) Hamby, Melissa Coffelt, Jennifer (Jeff) Geib, Amy (Cody) Alexander, Ryan Fast, Cory (Danay) Fast, Tyler (Tayne) Fast, and Brianna (Kolton) Jones; and 36 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the SSM/St. Francis Hospice, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.