Donald Ray Wilson, 90

Donald R. Wilson 90, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in St Joseph. He was born January 31, 1930 in Grant City, MO, son of Ethel and Sanford Wilson. He worked for the City of St. Joseph Street Department. Donald was an avid cowboy and accomplished horse trainer. He worked with and traded thousands of horses. He was a true cowboy. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and tinkering with his tractors. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine (Prisoff) Wilson, mother, Ethel Wilson, father, Sanford Wilson, step-father, DeVoy Christensen, and brother, Dean Wilson. Survivors include, sister, Gloria (Ed) Schraufek of St. Joseph, step-daughters, Donna Alvarez of Kansas City, MO, and Billie Smith of St. Joseph, son, Mark Donald Wilson of St Joseph, granddaughters, Samantha Wilson and Tiffany (Roger) Kieser, great-grandchildren, Dakota, Kady, Colton, and DeeAnne, a great-great granddaughter, Elli Ray, and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wilson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. There are no services scheduled at this time.