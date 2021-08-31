Donald Roger Sutton 67, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 in Wathena. He was born February 12, 1954 in California, son of the late Shirley & Frank Sutton. He served in the Army for 13 years, and worked at Wire Rope Corporation of America, retiring after 30 years of service. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Sheila Rose Reed. Survivors include: wife, Martha Sutton, St. Joseph, MO, sons, Cody (Cathleen) Sutton, Wathena, KS, Josh (Ashley Woolery) Sutton, daughters, Misty Sutton, St. Joseph, MO, and Echo (Brian) Canterbury of Elwood, KS, 8 grandchildren, and his sister, Kathy Holguin. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:32 PM
