Obituary

Donald Roy Estep

1935-2019

Donald Roy Estep, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away April 26, 2019.

Donald was born to Leland Roy and Inez (Price) Estep, at his home in Union Star, Missouri on November 30, 1935. He attended Blue District 25 through 8th grade. He graduated high school as Valedictorian of the Union Star High School class of 1953.

He graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia in 1957 with a degree in Agri-Business. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Zeta Scholastic Fraternity.

From 1958-1960 Donald served in the U.S. Army, working in the Counter Intelligence

Corps. He then returned to the family farm to become an active farmer until 1990, when his beloved mother suffered a stroke.

In 1992, when he lost his mother, he then embraced the life of an Antique Vendor and Collector until the very end.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include, his cherished Antique Vendor/Collector Friends, near and far. Also, by his cousins, Judy Bayles, Colleen (Fred) Baumert, David Bauman, Wanda Sue Estep and Jay Estep.

Cremation entrusted to Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations to the Estep and Price Academic Scholarship Fund. P.O. Box 29 Savannah, MO 64485. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.