Donald W. Sallee March 17, 1933 - August 27, 2019

Donald W. Sallee, 86, of Troy, Kansas died Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019 at his home.

Don was born on March 17, 1933 in rural Troy, Kansas to Joseph and Opal (Middleton) Sallee, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Troy where he farmed. Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was also an electrician and co-owner of Cee Jay Dee Electric, Inc. He served as a state representative from 1983-1988 then was elected to the state senate from 1988 until 1997, when he was appointed as a Magistrate Judge in Doniphan County retiring in 1999. Following retirement from public service Don started Laskco Computer.

Don is a member of the WyattPark BaptistChurch in St. Joseph, Missouri, Troy American Legion Post #55..

He married Jean Thornton on August 28, 1953 in Troy. She survives of the home. Don was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joseph “Emmett” Sallee, Jr.

Additional survivors include his children; Susan Losson (Brad)

Darrell Sallee (Lori) both of Troy

8 grandchildren; Stephanie Davies, Rachel Kesterson, Elizabeth Shain, Monica Scholz, Derek Losson, Dana Baxter, Jason Blanton and Jamie Molloy

7 great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL: Saturday, August 31, 2019 – 10:00 A.M.

At: New LifeChurch in Blair, Kansas

Burial: Courter Cemetery N.E. of Troy where there will be Full Military Honors under the auspices of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation: family will receive friends Friday evening 5-8 pm at the church.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Troy Ambulance or St. Croix Hospice.

Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy is in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com

SERVICES

Funeral Service

Saturday, August 31, 2019

10:00 AM

TBD