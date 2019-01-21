Obituary for Donald Wayne "Don Wiggie" Wiglesworth
Donald W. Wiglesworth
1936-2019
Winston, Missouri- Donald Wayne “Don Wiggie” Wiglesworth, 82, Winston, passed away on January 20, 2019 at his home.
Don was born July 12, 1936 in Winston, Missouri to David and Margaret (Alcock) Wiglesworth. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 6 sisters.
Don was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a Master Electrician and was a member of IBEW Local #477.
On February 14, 1984, Don married Donna Cowan in San Bernardino, CA.
Survivors: wife, Donna of the home; daughter, Margie (Jim) Miller, Grand Terrace, CA and son, Durk Wiglesworth, Winston, MO;step-daughter, Diane Williams, Winston, MO; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Scott, Durk Wiglesworth II, Daniel and Ross Williams; brother, Marvin L. Wiglesworth, Cameron.
Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial: Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alta Vista Church. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Related Content
- Donald Wayne “Don Wiggie” Wiglesworth, 82, Winston
- Shirley (Edlin) Spencer, 82
- Billie Joe "Bill" Gilpin, 82
- Floyd Everett Goucher, 77, Winston
- Billy J. Collier, 82, of Cameron, Mo.
- Donna Coleen Riley, 82, of Maryville, Mo.
- Betty Jo Blanton 82, of Wathena, Ks.
- Lois (Morris) Herpich, 82, of Troy, Ks.
- James Matthews Jr. 82 of DeKalb, Mo.
- Raymond Munger, 82, of Wathena, Ks.