Donald William Gossett October 10, 1932 - October 10, 2018

Donald William Gossett

1932-2018

Donald William Gossett, 86, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2018.

He was born October 10, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri to William and Alta (Harrington) Gossett.

Donald married Shirley Gertrude Lance October 17, 1953. She survives of the home.

He graduated from Westport High School then later attended UMKC Dental School and received his degree in 1961.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara Shivers and Susie.

Additional survivors include son, Don L. Gossett (Sheryl); grandchildren, Lauren Windhorst (Andrew), and Dustin Gossett (Sheila); 4 great-grandchildren, Grayson, Parker, Crosby and Landon.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 N. Leonard Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64506, (816) 232-6706, www.wyattpark.net. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.