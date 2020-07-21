Donis R. Eisiminger, 87, of Savannah passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home in Savannah. She was born in St. Joseph, on February 19, 1933, to Charles and Grace (Welch) Hunter. She married Bobbie C. Eisiminger in Savannah on February 22, 1952 and he preceded her in death on July 22, 1999.

Donis was highly active in the Methodist Church of Savannah including the Methodist Woman and had many friends there. She was Beta Omega of Beta Sigma Phi. She participated in First Edition Book Club for 28 years and Midland Empire Girl Scout Council for 35 years.

Donis is survived by her children; Richard Charles (Karen) Eisiminger of Pleasant Hill, IA, and Tamara (Bill) Davis of Orange Park, FL; daughter-in-law, Annette (Ben) Eisiminger-Weeks of Savannah; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers and son, Ron Eisiminger.

Funeral Services will be 10:00am Friday, July 24, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. A public visitation and family receiving hour will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00am-10:00am at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Burial will immediately follow at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church of Savannah.