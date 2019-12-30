Donita Sue Kier, 66, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph. She was born October 28, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Dorma & Clarence Hamm. She married Loren Kier, and they shared together 13 years. She attended Lafayette High School, and she was a homemaker. Donita always put others first and was kind to everyone she met. Donita was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Hamm, mother, Dorma Hamm, sisters, Marilee Grippando, Patti Guardado, Karen Whitten, and Judy Root. She is survived by husband, Loren Kier, brothers, Roy (Kathy) Hamm, Dean (Cindy) Hamm, Gary Hamm, sons, Jeff Barber and Craig Barber all of St. Joseph, granddaughter, Taylor Barber, niece, Kim Caton, great-nieces, Amanda and Lexi, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Donita will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Donita Kier Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.