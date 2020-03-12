Clear

Donna Dean Miller, 79

Visitation: Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Graveside Service: Thursday, March 12th, 2020 1:00 PM @ New Liberty Cemetery. North of Mound City, MO. Holt County.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 8:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donna D. Miller, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away March 7, 2020.

Donna was born on December 22, 1940 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a graduate of Central High School 1959, proudly served in the United States Army and retired from Ventura Foods.

She was an avid softball player, bowler and advocate for Lake Contrary. She served as president of the St. Joseph WBA and was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame. She served as secretary/treasurer of the St. Joseph Levy District and Lake Contrary Development Association. Donna was also the park supervisor of Lake Contrary Park. She loved the lake, water skiing, and her pets, especially the dog she leaves behind, Riley.

Survivors: siblings, Richard Miller (Pat), Vernon Miller (Lea), Sandra Filmer (Glenn); long time friend and roommate of 41 years, Joan Bennett; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 -7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel.

Interment services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at New Liberty Cemetery, north of Mound City, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories