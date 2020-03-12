Donna Dean Miller, 79

Donna D. Miller, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away March 7, 2020.

Donna was born on December 22, 1940 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a graduate of Central High School 1959, proudly served in the United States Army and retired from Ventura Foods.

She was an avid softball player, bowler and advocate for Lake Contrary. She served as president of the St. Joseph WBA and was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame. She served as secretary/treasurer of the St. Joseph Levy District and Lake Contrary Development Association. Donna was also the park supervisor of Lake Contrary Park. She loved the lake, water skiing, and her pets, especially the dog she leaves behind, Riley.

Survivors: siblings, Richard Miller (Pat), Vernon Miller (Lea), Sandra Filmer (Glenn); long time friend and roommate of 41 years, Joan Bennett; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 -7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel.

Interment services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at New Liberty Cemetery, north of Mound City, MO.