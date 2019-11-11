Clear

Donna “Dee” Jean Price, 72, Cameron, MO

Visitation Friday, November 15th, 2019 10:30am - 11:00am Cameron United Methodist Church Service Friday, November 15th, 2019 11:00am Cameron United Methodist Church 201 N. Pine CAMERON, MO 64429 Interment Cameron Memory Gardens 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36 CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:33 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Cameron, Missouri- Donna “Dee” Jean Price, 72, Cameron, passed away on November 6, 2019.
Dee was born on August 19, 1947 in Brookfield, Missouri to Kenneth Gordon and Doris Irene (Simmons) Jenkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, John Dodson; sister, Nancy Allen.
She was a 1965 graduate of Richmond High School, Richmond, MO.
Dee worked as a Food Service Manager for the State of Missouri and Ma and Pa’s Restaurant before retiring.
She was a member of the Cameron United Methodist Church and Martha Circle.
On November 11, 1997, Dee married Thomas J. Price II in Branson, Missouri.
Survivors: husband, Thomas Price; her children, Shelly McDermott (Tim Kaullen), Cherry Eid, Rick (Sarah) Dodson, Michael Dodson; step-daughter, Katee (Willard, Jr.) Ridenour; sister, Carolyn Morris; brother, Joseph Jenkins; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services: 11AM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10:30AM-11:00AM, prior to the service.

