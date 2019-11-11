Donna “Dee” Jean Price, 72, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Cameron, Missouri- Donna “Dee” Jean Price, 72, Cameron, passed away on November 6, 2019.

Dee was born on August 19, 1947 in Brookfield, Missouri to Kenneth Gordon and Doris Irene (Simmons) Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, John Dodson; sister, Nancy Allen.

She was a 1965 graduate of Richmond High School, Richmond, MO.

Dee worked as a Food Service Manager for the State of Missouri and Ma and Pa’s Restaurant before retiring.

She was a member of the Cameron United Methodist Church and Martha Circle.

On November 11, 1997, Dee married Thomas J. Price II in Branson, Missouri.

Survivors: husband, Thomas Price; her children, Shelly McDermott (Tim Kaullen), Cherry Eid, Rick (Sarah) Dodson, Michael Dodson; step-daughter, Katee (Willard, Jr.) Ridenour; sister, Carolyn Morris; brother, Joseph Jenkins; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services: 11AM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10:30AM-11:00AM, prior to the service.