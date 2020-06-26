Donna E. “Maw-Maw” (Hughes) Ginn

1947-2020

Donna E. “Maw-Maw” (Hughes) Ginn, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after a hard battle with cancer. She was a fighter.

She was born March 6, 1947 to Ruth Ann Ewing and Otis Hayes. They preceded her in death.

Donna retired from United Food Vending. She was a member of Evolution United Methodist Church where she enjoyed volunteering. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was a mother to many.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and fraternal grandparents; son, Kevin E. Hughes (Lucas); daughter, Danielle D. Lucas; grandsons, Da’Jour J. Lucas and Lorenzo L. Lucas; granddaughter, Serenity Faith Grayson; brother, Louis Ewing.

Survivors include children, Tressa L. Lucas, Corey L. Lucas (Alaina), Herbert A. Lucas III (Casey), Monique, Herbi-Jo Lucas (Twana); daughter-in-law, Bridgett Lucas; siblings, Vernon Ewing (Berda) Claire Sutton, Carolyn Thorton (Maurice), Betty Ann Hughes, Dennis “Doc” Hughes, Gary “Snake” Hughes (LaCinda), Curtis Hughes (KK); her beloved Keith H. Ginn; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requires attendees to wear masks as well as temperature checks. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.