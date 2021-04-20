Donna Fern Barnett, 90

Donna Fern Morgan-Barnett 90, passed from this life at Living Community Center April 11, 2021 after a battle with heart disease & dementia. Donna was born March 27, 1931 in Stewartsville, MO to Eugene A. & Fern A. (Coffey) Morgan. She resided there until the age of 13, when her family moved to Faucett, MO, where she attended and graduated from Faucett High School class of 1949. She married Thomas LeRoy Barnett November 11, 1950. After their marriage, they lived in El Paso, Texas, where LeRoy was stationed with the Army. When returning to the Faucett/Agency area, she enjoyed staying home raising her children as well as owning & operating Bride’s Catering Service. She baked wedding cakes & catered many weddings throughout Missouri & Kansas with the assistance of her Mother & children. She later owned & operated The Bread Board Deli in downtown St. Joseph for several years. Donna was a member of the Pleasure Riders Saddle Club of Dearborn, Mo. She enjoyed showing horses with her husband & children as well as trail riding. She & her family hosted annual trail rides on their farm south of St. Joseph with hundreds of riders attending each year. She also enjoyed participating in the annual cattle drive on their friends ranch in Colorado. She loved attending the events of her grandchildren & grandchildrens friends. She was known as Grandma Barnett to all kids who knew her. Donna was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas LeRoy (1985), son Layne G. (2014), step son David L. (2020) & brother Dale Morgan (2013). She is survived by sons; Jim (Julie) Barnett & Wayne (Carol) Barnett, daughters; Ladonna (Dean) Fergison & Linda (Bill) Bywaters all of St. Joseph, sisters; Nigel (Wayne) Adkins of Dearborn, MO & Allie Monaghan of Belton, MO, sister-in-law Twyla Morgan of Faucett, 17 grandchildren & several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Tuesday April 13, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services and public live stream: 10:00 AM Wednesday April 14, 2021. Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend James Barnett Officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to a charity of the donors choice. The family is requesting patron to wear mask to the visitation and funeral services.