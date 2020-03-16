Clear
Donna Hall, 87

Visitation: Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. 307 South 6th Street, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Graveside Service: Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Hopkins Cemetery. Keystone Rd, Hopkins, MO.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 9:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donna Hall, 87 of Savannah, passed away March 14, 2020.

Donna was born July 17, 1932 in Ottumwa, Iowa. She married Glen Hall on November 18, 1955, had two wonderful sons and enjoyed 64 years of marriage together.

She was an Office Administrator for Newton Ready Mix, Clizer Bolin Chevrolet, and Barnes Heating & A/C. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and being a member of a card club.

Donna is survived by her husband, Glen Hall; sons, Douglas (Wanda) Hall, Toledo, Ohio, and Dennis (Willa) Minschke, Savannah, Missouri; four grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann (Canney) Longcer; brothers, Richard Baber and Bob McNabb; and great-grandsons Hayden and Conner Wion

Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Followed by a graveside service and interment at Hopkins Cemetery in Hopkins, MO at 2:00 PM.

