Obituary

Donna I. Duffield, 83, Trenton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born January 15, 1936 in Lineville, Iowa to Lester Ivan Duffield and Eula Coy (Grove) Duffield.

Donna attended school in Lineville, Iowa, Mercer and Pattonsburg, Missouri and Atchison, Kansas.

At age 17, she married Jack White and they had two sons, Lester Charles of Trenton and Randy of Fort Worth, Texas.

Donna worked in Kansas City for Simmons for 11 years and Kansas Juvenile Court for 16 years. She moved to Princeton in 2001 and Trenton in 2012. Donna was a member of Wesley Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and .

In addition to her sons, other survivors include 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 great-greatgrandchildren, and brother, Dennis Duffield (Marlene) of Nixa, Missouri.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.