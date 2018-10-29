Clear

Donna J. (Blackstock) Hoffman October 27, 1931 - October 25, 2018

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 8:08 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Donna J. (Blackstock) Hoffman

October 27, 1931 - October 25, 2018

Donna J. (Blackstock) Hoffman, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018.
She was born October 27, 1931, to John and Leona Blackstock.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, son, five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 38°
To start the workweek, another nice day is expected. Monday we will see sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front is expected to move in late Monday night and into Tuesday which will bring the chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events