Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donna Jean (Akey) Duckworth, 73

Rosary: Sunday, January 19th, 2020 6:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Visitation: Sunday, January 19th, 2020 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, January 20th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. 4503 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Final Resting Place: Hampton Cemetery.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 8:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donna Jean (Akey)Duckworth, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away January 15, 2020.
She was born January 7, 1947 to Orville Eugene and Margaret Bridgette (Swords) Akey in Cameron, Missouri.
Donna married Richard L. Duckworth September 12, 1977.
She was a labor and delivery nurse for over forty years with Mosaic Life Care.
Donna was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed growing roses, gardening and the family farm. Donna was an avid KU Basketball fan and for 52 years had season tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Katherine Frazier.
Survivors include Richard, of the home; stepdaughters, Shannon (Kevin) Lysaught and Jamie (Ray) Roberts; brother, Jim (Barb) Akey; grandchildren, Brooke and Grant Lysaught and Paige and Marissa Roberts; beloved English setter, Abby; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Hampton Cemetery, Platte City, Missouri. Parish Rosary 6:00 Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friend 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories