Donna Jean (Akey)Duckworth, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away January 15, 2020.

She was born January 7, 1947 to Orville Eugene and Margaret Bridgette (Swords) Akey in Cameron, Missouri.

Donna married Richard L. Duckworth September 12, 1977.

She was a labor and delivery nurse for over forty years with Mosaic Life Care.

Donna was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed growing roses, gardening and the family farm. Donna was an avid KU Basketball fan and for 52 years had season tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Katherine Frazier.

Survivors include Richard, of the home; stepdaughters, Shannon (Kevin) Lysaught and Jamie (Ray) Roberts; brother, Jim (Barb) Akey; grandchildren, Brooke and Grant Lysaught and Paige and Marissa Roberts; beloved English setter, Abby; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Hampton Cemetery, Platte City, Missouri. Parish Rosary 6:00 Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friend 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lukemia & Lymphoma Society.