Donna Jean Beam, 76, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, MO

Donna's Obituary

Donna Jean Beam, 76, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in North Kansas City, MO. She was born August 13, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Esther and John Higgins Sr. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1961, and enjoyed attending her class reunions. She worked at United State Postal Service as a mail carrier, retiring after nearly 25 years. Donna was a selfless and generous person. She always enjoyed helping others. Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and also enjoyed mushroom hunting. Donna was preceded in death by husband, Jack Beam, father, John Higgins Sr., mother, Esther Marie Higgins, brother, William Minor Higgins, brother, John Higgins, and her dear friend, Kevin Due. Survivors include, son, Nicholas (Angela) Kahler of Kansas City, MO, daughter, Nancy (Eli) Dorsey of Richmond, MO, brother, Joseph Richard (Loraine) Higgins of Stanberry, MO, sister, Sandra (Jimmer) Horn, sister, Mary Higgins, grandchildren, Hollyann, Logan and Konnor.

Family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. A Private graveside and Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or American Kidney Fund. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.