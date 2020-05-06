Clear
Donna Jean Butner, 76

Viewing: Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Live Stream Service: Thursday, May 7th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: May 6, 2020 9:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donna Jean Butner, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. She was born July 16, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Edna Maxine and Arthur "Gene" Bittick. She worked at Whitaker Cable and later Wal-Mart. She was a member of Church of the Brethren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Klepees Sr., husband, John Butner, son, Carey Klepees, sister, Ruby Catheral and brother, Art Bittick Jr. Survivors include, son, David Klepees Jr. of St Joseph, step-son, Erik Butner, twin brother, Wallace "Sonny" Bittick, sisters, Nita Kunzler and Diane Ferris, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Viewing and guestbook available from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Moxely Cemetery, Easton, MO. In support of Donna's love for children, memorials are requested to a children's charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences, obituary and livestreaming at www.ruppfuneral.com.

