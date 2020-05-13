Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donna Jean Childers, 66

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: May 13, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donna Jean Childers, 66, of Rayville, MO passed away May 10, 2020.

She was born on August 24, 1953 to Raymond Calvin and Marjorie Mae (King) Herdman in Kansas City, MO. Donna grew up in Iantha, MO and in 1971 she graduated from Lawson High School.

On November 2, 1971 she was united in marriage to Fred Childers. After their marriage they lived in Excelsior Springs, MO and in 1983 they moved to Rayville, MO where they made their home.

Donna retired as part of the combine assembly line from Allis-Chalmers in Independence, MO.

She was a member of the Knoxville Community Church. Donna enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, traveling, and being outdoors. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband Fred Childers; children Stacy Roberts, Stephanie (Tim) Barker, and Scott (Kristen) Childers; grandchildren Brittany (Joshua) Isgriggs, Robert Mizell, Justin Barker, Grady Childers; great-grandchildren Adalee Isgriggs, soon to be born Mason Isgriggs and Paislee Riddle; one brother; two sisters; other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some warmer air has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories