Donna Jean Childers, 66, of Rayville, MO passed away May 10, 2020.

She was born on August 24, 1953 to Raymond Calvin and Marjorie Mae (King) Herdman in Kansas City, MO. Donna grew up in Iantha, MO and in 1971 she graduated from Lawson High School.

On November 2, 1971 she was united in marriage to Fred Childers. After their marriage they lived in Excelsior Springs, MO and in 1983 they moved to Rayville, MO where they made their home.

Donna retired as part of the combine assembly line from Allis-Chalmers in Independence, MO.

She was a member of the Knoxville Community Church. Donna enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, traveling, and being outdoors. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband Fred Childers; children Stacy Roberts, Stephanie (Tim) Barker, and Scott (Kristen) Childers; grandchildren Brittany (Joshua) Isgriggs, Robert Mizell, Justin Barker, Grady Childers; great-grandchildren Adalee Isgriggs, soon to be born Mason Isgriggs and Paislee Riddle; one brother; two sisters; other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower