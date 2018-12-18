Clear

Donna Jean Henderson Cole, 86,

Funeral Service Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Wednesday, December 19, 2018 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Email Details 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 4:09 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Donna Jean Henderson Cole, 86, passed away December 17, 2018 in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
She was born on May 12, 1932 to Charles Frederick and Alta Mae (Miller) Henderson in Table Rock, Nebraska.
She married James B. Cole in Amazonia, Missouri on October 3, 1952 and to this union there were two children, a son James Dalton Cole and Brenda Jean Cole.
Donna is survived by her husband James B. Cole; her son James Dalton Cole (Elizabeth); granddaughters Andrea Jean Cole and Ashley Jane Cole.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Jean.
Donna dearly loved her two grandkids. Donna has numerous nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family. Donna was full of life and so much joy. She was a friend and kind to everyone she met. She especially loved to travel with Jim and her family. Her favorite place was Hawaii.
Services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph . The family will receive friends one hour to the service. Interment at Savannah Cemetery.

